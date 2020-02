A Gift to Mom

This is a little plaque I gave to my mom after she had to move into a rehab facility which, sadly, she never was able to leave. After my husband was discharged from the army in 1968 and we moved back to his home state, I never lived geographically close to my mom again. Thankfully, I was able to visit her many times over the years and have lots of memories to enjoy. :-) She lived just past 88 years.