Send a Card! Write a Note!

Do you know someone who could use a note of encouragement or a word of thanks as we are having to live so isolated from one another right now? Teddy says the best way to get "out of our own heads" may be to think of what another person may be going through...illness, loneliness, depression, frustration, fear, etc. Take a moment to write them (yes, handwrite!) a note and/or send a thoughtful card by snail mail. (Remember that?) It will be something they can pull out, hold in their hands, read, and be encouraged by over and over. Try it! Teddy guarantees you will feel better yourself as you offer hope and love to others. :-)