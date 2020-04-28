Previous
Expand Your Mind! by bjywamer
259 / 365

Expand Your Mind!

Teddy is thinking his mind needs a challenge while he is stuck at home. He is trying to decide whether to brush up on his Russian or attempt to learn a new language. Spanish seems like it would be fairly easy... What say you? :-)
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
