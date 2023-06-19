Previous
This Old House by bjywamer
This Old House

This Old House by Stuart Hamblen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WhLhF12TBE

Here is a portion of the lyrics:

This old house once knew my children
This old house once knew my wife
This old house was home and comfort
As we fought the storms of life
This old house once rang with laughter
This old house heard many shouts
Now she trembles in the darkness
When the lightnin' walks about

[Chorus]
Ain't a-gonna need this house no longer
Ain't a-gonna need this house no more
Ain't got time to fix the shingles
Ain't got time to fix the floor
Ain't got time to oil the hinges
Nor to mend the window-pane
Ain't a-gonna need this house no longer
I'm a-gettin' ready to meet the saints

This old house is a-gettin' shaky
This old house is a-gettin' old
This old house lets in the rain
This old house lets in the cold
Oh my knees are-a gettin' chilly
But I feel no fear or pain
'Cause I see an angel peekin'
Through a broken window-pane
