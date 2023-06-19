This Old House by Stuart HamblenHere is a portion of the lyrics:This old house once knew my childrenThis old house once knew my wifeThis old house was home and comfortAs we fought the storms of lifeThis old house once rang with laughterThis old house heard many shoutsNow she trembles in the darknessWhen the lightnin' walks about[Chorus]Ain't a-gonna need this house no longerAin't a-gonna need this house no moreAin't got time to fix the shinglesAin't got time to fix the floorAin't got time to oil the hingesNor to mend the window-paneAin't a-gonna need this house no longerI'm a-gettin' ready to meet the saintsThis old house is a-gettin' shakyThis old house is a-gettin' oldThis old house lets in the rainThis old house lets in the coldOh my knees are-a gettin' chillyBut I feel no fear or pain'Cause I see an angel peekin'Through a broken window-pane