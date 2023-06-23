Previous
Bouquet Of Roses by bjywamer
Photo 397

Bouquet Of Roses

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yliab1c3AU

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciate!
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
108% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
So pretty.
June 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise