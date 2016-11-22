Previous
In The Alley by bkbinthecity
Photo 1990

In The Alley

I have always been fascinated by back alleys as they provide an abundance of photo opportunities. Here is one just off of Whyte Avenue in Old Strathcona.
22nd November 2016 22nd Nov 16

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1223% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
November 23rd, 2023  
moni kozi
Nice combination of window shapes
November 23rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Great capture of these shapes and textures.
November 23rd, 2023  
