Photo 1990
In The Alley
I have always been fascinated by back alleys as they provide an abundance of photo opportunities. Here is one just off of Whyte Avenue in Old Strathcona.
22nd November 2016
22nd Nov 16
3
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4466
photos
340
followers
446
following
1223% complete
4459
4460
4461
4462
4463
4464
4465
4466
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
10th November 2023 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
alley
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful
November 23rd, 2023
moni kozi
Nice combination of window shapes
November 23rd, 2023
Diana
ace
Great capture of these shapes and textures.
November 23rd, 2023
