This building is the former location for St. Sephen the Martyr Anglican Church. In 2010 the church was in such bad shape and was just a few hours from being demolished. The Anglican diocese made a decision to sell the building to two architects.

After they purchased the building they then renovated it and moved their offices into the building. Shortly after that they met a local e ent planner who convinced them that it would make a great location for a variety of special events.

Today it is considered one of the top 5 locations in Edmonton for special events of all types.