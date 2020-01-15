Previous
This building is the former location for St. Sephen the Martyr Anglican Church. In 2010 the church was in such bad shape and was just a few hours from being demolished. The Anglican diocese made a decision to sell the building to two architects.
After they purchased the building they then renovated it and moved their offices into the building. Shortly after that they met a local e ent planner who convinced them that it would make a great location for a variety of special events.
Today it is considered one of the top 5 locations in Edmonton for special events of all types.
Sharon ace
So much character. What a great story.
January 16th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Such an interesting story and quaint building - well done to those architects!
January 16th, 2020  
