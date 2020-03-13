Previous
Around The Home by bkbinthecity
Photo 3107

Around The Home

This is our view from our sofa in our living room. You can see the storage unit l was talking about yesterday. As well as a glimpse of our dining room
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
851% complete

Diana ace
i love that storage unit, so unique!
March 14th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Love it!
March 14th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Love the storage unit!
March 14th, 2020  
Jane Anderson ace
Love all the positive messages that surround you!
March 14th, 2020  
