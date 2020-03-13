Sign up
Photo 3107
Around The Home
This is our view from our sofa in our living room. You can see the storage unit l was talking about yesterday. As well as a glimpse of our dining room
13th March 2020
13th Mar 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana
ace
i love that storage unit, so unique!
March 14th, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Love it!
March 14th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Love the storage unit!
March 14th, 2020
Jane Anderson
ace
Love all the positive messages that surround you!
March 14th, 2020
