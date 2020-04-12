Previous
Waiting For The Spring Thaw by bkbinthecity
Waiting For The Spring Thaw

Here that usually means sometime in May. Once that happens our riverboat can start cruising up and down the river again
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
