A Bench With A View by bkbinthecity
A Bench With A View

Edmonton has a great skyline and so many viewpoints where you can sit and enjoy it
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
Such an amazing view, lovely shot.
May 4th, 2020  
Wylie ace
nicely done with the skyline. Still looks pretty cold there.
May 4th, 2020  
Monique ace
Beautiful view
May 4th, 2020  
Corinne ace
Love the layers of nature and city !
May 4th, 2020  
Nick ace
I love the abrupt edge of the city
May 4th, 2020  
