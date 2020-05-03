Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3158
A Bench With A View
Edmonton has a great skyline and so many viewpoints where you can sit and enjoy it
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3158
photos
327
followers
389
following
865% complete
View this month »
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
3157
3158
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
24th April 2020 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
downtown
,
canada
,
skyline
,
alberta
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
Such an amazing view, lovely shot.
May 4th, 2020
Wylie
ace
nicely done with the skyline. Still looks pretty cold there.
May 4th, 2020
Monique
ace
Beautiful view
May 4th, 2020
Corinne
ace
Love the layers of nature and city !
May 4th, 2020
Nick
ace
I love the abrupt edge of the city
May 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close