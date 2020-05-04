Previous
Next
Little Free Library by bkbinthecity
Photo 3159

Little Free Library

Recently we discovered a number of these little librarys in the city's eastenders. They work on a take a book leave a book basis
4th May 2020 4th May 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
865% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise