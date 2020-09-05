Sign up
Photo 3283
Heritage Tree
The Heritage Tree Foundation of Alberta keeps track of trees that have been preserved over the years.
This is a Laurel Leaf Willow tree located in the Westmount neighborhood
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
5th September 2020 4:02pm
Tags
tree
,
landscape
