A Christmas First by bkbinthecity
Photo 3390

A Christmas First

After leaving High Street we made our way to the LeMarchand Mansion. I am not sure if there is a new owner but this is the first time l recall seeing a Christmas tree at the mansion
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

