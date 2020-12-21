Sign up
Photo 3390
A Christmas First
After leaving High Street we made our way to the LeMarchand Mansion. I am not sure if there is a new owner but this is the first time l recall seeing a Christmas tree at the mansion
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
0
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3390
photos
338
followers
429
following
928% complete
View this month »
3383
3384
3385
3386
3387
3388
3389
3390
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
11th December 2020 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
architecture
,
building
,
mansion
