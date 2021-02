The Birthday Girl

Today was Melody's birthday. Due to current restrictions it was a little different to say the least.

We picked up her parents and did a video chat with her brother in Saskatchewan. Made a stop to take a quick picture and then it was off to Starbucks for a take out order.

Since all restaurants are closed it meant dinner at home.

We certainly will not forget this Birthday . As you can see by how she was dressed it was quite cold out