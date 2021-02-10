Sign up
Photo 3446
Strumming On The Old Banjo
Here is the second of three ice sculptures from the Deep Freeze Winter Festival
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
6th February 2021 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
festival
,
art
,
sculpture
Lesley
ace
These are amazing.
February 11th, 2021
Lois
ace
Beautiful workmanship!
February 11th, 2021
