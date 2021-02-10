Previous
Strumming On The Old Banjo by bkbinthecity
Strumming On The Old Banjo

Here is the second of three ice sculptures from the Deep Freeze Winter Festival
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Lesley ace
These are amazing.
February 11th, 2021  
Lois ace
Beautiful workmanship!
February 11th, 2021  
