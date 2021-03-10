Sign up
Photo 3473
The River
When we were at Hawrelak Park the other day I took this picture of the snow covered river. It usually takes until sometime in the month of April for the snow and ice to be gone
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5th March 2021 3:44pm
snow
canada
park
river
landscape
edmonton
