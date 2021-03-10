Previous
The River by bkbinthecity
Photo 3473

The River

When we were at Hawrelak Park the other day I took this picture of the snow covered river. It usually takes until sometime in the month of April for the snow and ice to be gone
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
951% complete

