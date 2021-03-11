Sign up
Photo 3474
In Memory
Edmonton has a large Ukrainian population and this monument has been located downtown in front of city since 1953
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3474
photos
366
followers
462
following
951% complete
View this month »
3467
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
3473
3474
Tags
downtown
,
art
,
sculpture
,
memory
