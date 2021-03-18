Sign up
Photo 3482
Italian Community
Located on the Legislative Grounds is this monument honoring the Italian Community in Edmonton . It was erected in 2007
18th March 2021
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
canada
italian
monument
community
edmonton
