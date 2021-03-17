Previous
Legislative Grounds by bkbinthecity
Photo 3481

Legislative Grounds

The grounds provide a lot of wide open space to get out and walk around. As you can see most of our snow is gone and due to the covid restrictions still in place it is very quiet
Photo Details

Diana ace
What a lovely open space to go for a walk, it must be very popular in summer.
March 18th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Neat long view!
March 18th, 2021  
