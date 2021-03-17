Sign up
Photo 3481
Legislative Grounds
The grounds provide a lot of wide open space to get out and walk around. As you can see most of our snow is gone and due to the covid restrictions still in place it is very quiet
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
What a lovely open space to go for a walk, it must be very popular in summer.
March 18th, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
Neat long view!
March 18th, 2021
