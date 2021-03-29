Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3493
Peeping Around The Corner
That is the name of this piece of the Fantastic Planet exhibit going on downtown Edmonton at the moment. Here the humanoid is positioned in such a way as to be peeping around the corner of the Tix on the Square Building at Churchill Square
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3493
photos
368
followers
465
following
956% complete
View this month »
3486
3487
3488
3489
3490
3491
3492
3493
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
27th March 2021 8:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
downtown
,
art
,
illumination
,
edmonton
cityhillsandsea
Oh cool, that's a really funky piece of artwork.
March 30th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
Amazing I would so like to see this...Thanks for sharing...
March 30th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close