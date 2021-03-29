Previous
Next
Peeping Around The Corner by bkbinthecity
Photo 3493

Peeping Around The Corner

That is the name of this piece of the Fantastic Planet exhibit going on downtown Edmonton at the moment. Here the humanoid is positioned in such a way as to be peeping around the corner of the Tix on the Square Building at Churchill Square
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
956% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

cityhillsandsea
Oh cool, that's a really funky piece of artwork.
March 30th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Amazing I would so like to see this...Thanks for sharing...
March 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise