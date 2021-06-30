Previous
Cities Towns and Villages by bkbinthecity
Photo 3586

Cities Towns and Villages

Canada is made up of so many places both large and small. Here are just a few
1. Winnipeg, MB
2. Calgary, AB
3. Fort Langley, BC
4. Kimberly, BC
5. Revelstoke, BC
6. Langley, BC
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
What a great way to showcase the cities. We have a Kimberly here in SA too.
July 1st, 2021  
Granny7 ace
Great collage with some interesting buildings
July 1st, 2021  
Fisher Family
A lovely collection of contrasting places!

Ian
July 1st, 2021  
