Happy Birthday America by bkbinthecity
Photo 3590

Happy Birthday America

My last collage in my tribute to the United States. Today's pictures

1. State Capitol Building at Helena MT

2. Garden of the Gods in Colorado

3. Precious Moments Chapel in Carthage MO

4. Mormon Temple in Salt Lake City UT
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
983% complete

Lisa Poland ace
Great collage. Thank you!
July 4th, 2021  
Allison Williams ace
Lovely. Thank you.
July 5th, 2021  
Lin ace
Nicely presented
July 5th, 2021  
