Photo 3590
Happy Birthday America
My last collage in my tribute to the United States. Today's pictures
1. State Capitol Building at Helena MT
2. Garden of the Gods in Colorado
3. Precious Moments Chapel in Carthage MO
4. Mormon Temple in Salt Lake City UT
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
landscape
,
architecture
,
building
Lisa Poland
ace
Great collage. Thank you!
July 4th, 2021
Allison Williams
ace
Lovely. Thank you.
July 5th, 2021
Lin
ace
Nicely presented
July 5th, 2021
