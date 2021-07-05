Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3591
Enjoyed watching the ducks
Took time to watch the ducks. I spotted these two ducks. I am not sure what type they are. I am hoping that someone will be able to identify them
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3591
photos
373
followers
454
following
983% complete
View this month »
3584
3585
3586
3587
3588
3589
3590
3591
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
5th July 2021 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
park
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close