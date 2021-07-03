Previous
Next
American Architecture by bkbinthecity
Photo 3589

American Architecture

Day two in my tribute to America. Here are four more pictures l have taken in my travels.

1. Harry S. Truman residence in
Independence MO

2. A Stav Church in Minot ND

3. Cathedral in Helena MT

4. Street in Pella IA
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
983% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise