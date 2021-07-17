Previous
50 Years Later by bkbinthecity
50 Years Later

50 years ago today Melody was the flower girl in a wedding. Andy and Janet are lifelong friends and it was a joy for Melody then and it brings so many wonderful memories today
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Lou Ann ace
Oh how dear!
July 18th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Such a great photo!
July 18th, 2021  
