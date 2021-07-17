Sign up
Photo 3603
50 Years Later
50 years ago today Melody was the flower girl in a wedding. Andy and Janet are lifelong friends and it was a joy for Melody then and it brings so many wonderful memories today
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
2
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3603
photos
373
followers
454
following
987% complete
3596
3597
3598
3599
3600
3601
3602
3603
Lou Ann
ace
Oh how dear!
July 18th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Such a great photo!
July 18th, 2021
