Cleaning Up by bkbinthecity
Photo 3619

Cleaning Up

We were at Hawrelak Park when l spotted something in the lake.
I got a closer look when it passed by. It was being used to help clean the lake
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
991% complete

