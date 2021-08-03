Previous
Time For A Treat by bkbinthecity
Time For A Treat

We took Melody's parents out for a drive the other day and decided to stop off for a treat on the way home
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
991% complete

gloria jones ace
Great capture of Melody's cheerful parents
August 4th, 2021  
