Photo 3620
Time For A Treat
We took Melody's parents out for a drive the other day and decided to stop off for a treat on the way home
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
1
2
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
ice
,
cream
,
treat
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of Melody's cheerful parents
August 4th, 2021
