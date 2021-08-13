A Work In Progress

For those who are new to my project. My wife and I are Certified Community Chaplains. We have recently joined up with an organization called Love Edmonton.

Love Edmonton has recently taken over the day to day operations of the Chapel at West Edmonton Mall.

Today we placed a temporary banner in the window until the new sign is ready.

Our involvement at the Chapel goes back to 2013. It is exciting to see the Chapel reopened after being closed during the pandemic.

We will be making some other changes to the interior.

I definitely will post more pictures in the future