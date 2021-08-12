Previous
River Valley by bkbinthecity
River Valley

On our way home tonight I decided to stop and take a view pictures of our beautiful river valley
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
