Family Get Together

My Mom and one brother-in-law had their birthdays on Thursday. So we had a get together at my sister's place. As well my one nephew is moving to Kelowna, BC next week to do a three month practicum to complete his studies.

We took the opportunity to get some family pictures.

My Mom is sitting in the middle. Included in this picture are Mom's five children, two son-in-laws, two daughter-in-laws four of her grandchildren, her one Great grandchild and Luka my nephews dog