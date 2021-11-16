Previous
Next
Winter Has Arrived by bkbinthecity
Photo 3725

Winter Has Arrived

The snow started falling again on Monday afternoon and continued on into Tuesday. It is definitely here to stay
16th November 2021 16th Nov 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1020% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
It certainly looks like winter has come.
November 17th, 2021  
Mags ace
Wow! Lots of that lovely white stuff.
November 17th, 2021  
Heather ace
At least it looks nice and clean (for now). Nice pov with this shot, Brian. Fav
November 17th, 2021  
Deanna Collins
Snow is so pretty! Great pic
November 17th, 2021  
sarah ace
Oh no …but is pretty
November 17th, 2021  
Diane ace
Beautiful light and reflections. The snow is pretty, though I don't know if you are ready for it?
November 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise