Photo 3725
Winter Has Arrived
The snow started falling again on Monday afternoon and continued on into Tuesday. It is definitely here to stay
16th November 2021
16th Nov 21
6
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3725
photos
363
followers
441
following
1020% complete
View this month »
3718
3719
3720
3721
3722
3723
3724
3725
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
16th November 2021 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
LManning (Laura)
ace
It certainly looks like winter has come.
November 17th, 2021
Mags
ace
Wow! Lots of that lovely white stuff.
November 17th, 2021
Heather
ace
At least it looks nice and clean (for now). Nice pov with this shot, Brian. Fav
November 17th, 2021
Deanna Collins
Snow is so pretty! Great pic
November 17th, 2021
sarah
ace
Oh no …but is pretty
November 17th, 2021
Diane
ace
Beautiful light and reflections. The snow is pretty, though I don't know if you are ready for it?
November 17th, 2021
