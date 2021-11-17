Sign up
Photo 3726
Snow Removal
The city has been busy plowing the streets after our first major snowfall. Our apartment suite looks out on a major roadway and l captured this grader as it passed in front of our place
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
4
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
18th November 2021 12:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
grader
,
removal
moni kozi
ace
Some days ago, it was a light snow and now you've got ploughs? Wow!
November 18th, 2021
Ingrid
ace
That is amazing!
November 18th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh , no ! winter has descended upon you - a smattering of snow the other day and now this - but it makes for a nice scene !
November 18th, 2021
Diana
ace
Fabulous action shot of the grader at work.
November 18th, 2021
