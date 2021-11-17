Previous
Snow Removal by bkbinthecity
Snow Removal

The city has been busy plowing the streets after our first major snowfall. Our apartment suite looks out on a major roadway and l captured this grader as it passed in front of our place
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
moni kozi ace
Some days ago, it was a light snow and now you've got ploughs? Wow!
November 18th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
That is amazing!
November 18th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , no ! winter has descended upon you - a smattering of snow the other day and now this - but it makes for a nice scene !
November 18th, 2021  
Diana ace
Fabulous action shot of the grader at work.
November 18th, 2021  
