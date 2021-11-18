Previous
At The Park by bkbinthecity
At The Park

Some of you may recognize this as the same Park where I have take many pictures throughout the year with all of the ducks and geese. Here it is now that the snow has arrived
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Suzanne ace
Oh, how magnificent!
November 19th, 2021  
