Photo 3728
Flowing Downstream
While in the park I decided to take a picture of the river with the ice flowing down stream
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3728
photos
363
followers
441
following
1021% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
18th November 2021 3:29pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
river
Christina
Looks cold!
November 20th, 2021
