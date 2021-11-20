Previous
The Promenade by bkbinthecity
Photo 3729

The Promenade

Victoria Promenade is a very nice place for a walk as it overlooks the river valley. Now that the sidewalk has been cleaned it will make it easier to walk
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
