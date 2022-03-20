Sign up
Photo 3849
Springtime In Alberta
Today was the first day of Spring and we woke up to a snowstorm.
It lasted until early afternoon and the sun came out .
Fortunately by the end of the day the snow was gone and there was lots of grass to be seen
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
*lynn
ace
I'm not jealous! We do have the possibility of snow later this week, but it was 70 degrees today.
March 21st, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh no, it looks lovely but I sure hope it melts soon.
March 21st, 2022
