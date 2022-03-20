Previous
Springtime In Alberta by bkbinthecity
Springtime In Alberta

Today was the first day of Spring and we woke up to a snowstorm.
It lasted until early afternoon and the sun came out .
Fortunately by the end of the day the snow was gone and there was lots of grass to be seen
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
*lynn ace
I'm not jealous! We do have the possibility of snow later this week, but it was 70 degrees today.
March 21st, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh no, it looks lovely but I sure hope it melts soon.
March 21st, 2022  
