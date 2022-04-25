Flatiron Building

The Gibson Block is Edmonton's Flatiron Building. William Gibson acquired a triangular shaped lot on Jasper Avene for a really great deal and had the foresight to design this Building based on the Flatiron model in New York.

The building opened in 1913 with retail space on the ground floor, offices on the upper floors and Turkish Baths in the basement.

The following year the upper floors were converted to apartments.

When the building became vacant it fell into a state of disrepair. The City purchased the building and sold it to the Edmonton City Center Church who made the needed repairs and today it is home to the Women's Emergency Accommodation Centre