Flatiron Building

The Gibson Block is Edmonton's Flatiron Building. William Gibson acquired a triangular shaped lot on Jasper Avene for a really great deal and had the foresight to design this Building based on the Flatiron model in New York.
The building opened in 1913 with retail space on the ground floor, offices on the upper floors and Turkish Baths in the basement.
The following year the upper floors were converted to apartments.
When the building became vacant it fell into a state of disrepair. The City purchased the building and sold it to the Edmonton City Center Church who made the needed repairs and today it is home to the Women's Emergency Accommodation Centre
winghong_ho
Very stylist building with a long history, interesting.
April 26th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great pov to view this building - so elegant in its strange shape
April 26th, 2022  
Helena
Great angle
April 26th, 2022  
