Previous
Next
A Regular Routine by bkbinthecity
Photo 3890

A Regular Routine

Our Saturday afternoons consist of taking Melody's parents for their groceries and then they take us for lunch at Tim Hortons. Here they are in one of the new locations which happens to be close by the grocery store
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1065% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
That's a beautiful time spent together.
May 1st, 2022  
Dianne
A nice way to help each other and spend time together.
May 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise