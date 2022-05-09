Previous
Patiently Waiting..... by bkbinthecity
Photo 3899

Patiently Waiting.....

....for this tree to be in full bloom. Eventually it will happen. In the meantime I will settle for this picture
9th May 2022

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1068% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
Patience is a virtue ... possess it if you can! Nice capture.
May 10th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Looks like all those rocks are waiting for the bloom as well
May 10th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Sure it will bloom in spring. Nice shot.
May 10th, 2022  
Wylie ace
ha ha, maybe the tree and the rocks will bloom together?
May 10th, 2022  
