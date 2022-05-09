Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3899
Patiently Waiting.....
....for this tree to be in full bloom. Eventually it will happen. In the meantime I will settle for this picture
9th May 2022
9th May 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3899
photos
361
followers
422
following
1068% complete
View this month »
3892
3893
3894
3895
3896
3897
3898
3899
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
5th May 2022 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cityscape
Issi Bannerman
ace
Patience is a virtue ... possess it if you can! Nice capture.
May 10th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Looks like all those rocks are waiting for the bloom as well
May 10th, 2022
winghong_ho
Sure it will bloom in spring. Nice shot.
May 10th, 2022
Wylie
ace
ha ha, maybe the tree and the rocks will bloom together?
May 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close