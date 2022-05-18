Previous
Sweep Sweep Hurry Hard by bkbinthecity
Photo 3908

Sweep Sweep Hurry Hard

For those who enjoy the sport of curling you will understand those phrases. While out driving today l discovered this new mural on the side of the Jasper Place Curling Club
18th May 2022 18th May 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
