Photo 3908
Sweep Sweep Hurry Hard
For those who enjoy the sport of curling you will understand those phrases. While out driving today l discovered this new mural on the side of the Jasper Place Curling Club
18th May 2022
18th May 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
mural
,
art
