Photo 3909
The Bluebill
Today was a very rainy day so l pulled out a photo l took at Hawrelak Park the other day.
I captured this duck in the water. I did some research and l do believe this is a Bluebill Duck
19th May 2022
19th May 22
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3909
photos
360
followers
420
following
1070% complete
View this month »
3902
3903
3904
3905
3906
3907
3908
3909
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
12th May 2022 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
bird
,
park
,
duck
Kartia
ace
What a stylish duck! Nice outfit 😉
May 20th, 2022
