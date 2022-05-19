Previous
The Bluebill by bkbinthecity
Photo 3909

The Bluebill

Today was a very rainy day so l pulled out a photo l took at Hawrelak Park the other day.
I captured this duck in the water. I did some research and l do believe this is a Bluebill Duck
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Kartia ace
What a stylish duck! Nice outfit 😉
May 20th, 2022  
