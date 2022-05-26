Previous
Next
The Gang Is All Here by bkbinthecity
Photo 3916

The Gang Is All Here

Whenever Melody's brother visits we go to a restaurant called DeDutch which features Dutch cuisine.
Afterwards we pose for a family photo
26th May 2022 26th May 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1072% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
YUM!
May 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise