Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3923
The Big Rock
This piece of artwork is located right next to the building in yesterday's post. The stones are pink granite from Quebec with some grass and a small fir tree on top
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3923
photos
359
followers
395
following
1074% complete
View this month »
3916
3917
3918
3919
3920
3921
3922
3923
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
1st June 2022 6:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
rock
,
artwork
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close