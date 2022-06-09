Restored

Well I have finally got back to my historical buildings project. This building is one of the oldest in the City of Edmonton.

This is the Land Titles Building which was built in 1893 by the Federal Government. It housed the offices of the Dominion Lands Department until 1912.

At that point it became the Victoria Armoury and was home to three different regiments until 1948.

Today it is home to a laboratory for the Provincial Government Department of Health.

Over the past couple of years it has been restored to what it originally looked like.

The top photo is how I remember it looking like. The brick work and metal roof had simply been covered over.

I love the fact that this piece of history has been well preserved