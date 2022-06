Butterfly In The Tree Top

Today we took supper over to Melody's parents. While we were there we spent some time out on their balcony. Suddenly Melody spotted a butterfly that had come to rest in one of the nearby trees.

Fortunately it stayed there for quite awhile which allowed me to take a few pictures.

This is a first for me on my project of capturing a butterfly.

Now I just need help in identifying what type it is. I am sure someone out will know