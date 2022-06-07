Previous
Tuesday's Towers by bkbinthecity
Tuesday's Towers

I missed last week's tower. So here are two for this week. The Icon Towers opened in 2009 an 2010 respectively. They stand 35 stories tall and are located on the Fourth Street Promenade in the old warehouse district downtown
bkb in the city

