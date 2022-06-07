Sign up
Photo 3928
Tuesday's Towers
I missed last week's tower. So here are two for this week. The Icon Towers opened in 2009 an 2010 respectively. They stand 35 stories tall and are located on the Fourth Street Promenade in the old warehouse district downtown
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
skyscraper
