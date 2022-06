At The Garden

Today Melody and I went to visit a gentleman from our church. Michael was born in Hungary in 1933. His family moved to Austria after the war. He immigrated to Canada in 1955. Over the years he has lived in BC, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories and of of course Alberta. He speaks 5 languages and as you can see he loves to garden.

He has a very nice vegetable garden and each year he invites his neighbors to come and take what they can use from the garden