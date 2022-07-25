Sign up
Photo 3980
On The River
I took this picture when I was at Government House on Saturday. I was taking a picture of the river valley when l heard a boat. So I waited to include it in the picture. I didn't have a chance to zoom in on it but I was still pleased with this shot
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
3
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
23rd July 2022 3:52pm
Tags
river
,
valley
,
edmonton
KWind
ace
Great vantage point for the shot.
July 26th, 2022
Julie
ace
I really like the movement the boat adds. Great capture!
July 26th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very nice- looks like it was a beautiful day for a walk.
July 26th, 2022
