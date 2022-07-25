Previous
On The River by bkbinthecity
Photo 3980

On The River

I took this picture when I was at Government House on Saturday. I was taking a picture of the river valley when l heard a boat. So I waited to include it in the picture. I didn't have a chance to zoom in on it but I was still pleased with this shot
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1090% complete

Photo Details

KWind ace
Great vantage point for the shot.
July 26th, 2022  
Julie ace
I really like the movement the boat adds. Great capture!
July 26th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very nice- looks like it was a beautiful day for a walk.
July 26th, 2022  
