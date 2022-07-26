Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3981
Brightens Up Your Day
While out driving the other day l spotted this piece of street art. Fortunately I had the chance to take a picture before the traffic light changed
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3981
photos
365
followers
382
following
1090% complete
View this month »
3974
3975
3976
3977
3978
3979
3980
3981
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
21st July 2022 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
art
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this cheerful mural, such great colours.
July 27th, 2022
Jim R
ace
So enjoyable to see the street art.
July 27th, 2022
Diane
ace
I love the happy, colorful mural. Also like the person in the photo, which gives it scale.
July 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close