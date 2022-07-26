Previous
Brightens Up Your Day by bkbinthecity
Photo 3981

Brightens Up Your Day

While out driving the other day l spotted this piece of street art. Fortunately I had the chance to take a picture before the traffic light changed
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1090% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this cheerful mural, such great colours.
July 27th, 2022  
Jim R ace
So enjoyable to see the street art.
July 27th, 2022  
Diane ace
I love the happy, colorful mural. Also like the person in the photo, which gives it scale.
July 27th, 2022  
