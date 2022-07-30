A Huge Thank You

I spent the night with Melody in Emergency. She passed out due to the extreme heat we have been experiencing.

So after eight hours and a series of tests she was released at 8 o clock this morning.

So having said all of that l didn't take any pictures today. I decided to share this photo of our friend Robert,the one in the orange shirt.

For the past 39 years Robert has volunteered at So many events here in Edmonton. This picture was taken at the Taste of Edmonton festival downtown. The Chief of Police was in attendance at the event and he took the time to say thank you to Robert and have his picture taken with a true ambassador of our wonderful city